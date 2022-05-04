Continuation of tax essential maintaining programs
TAVARES — An internal audit report has concluded that the Lake County public school district has been “good stewards” over the use of millage funds collected as part of a 0.75-mill ad valorem tax increase approved by voters in 2018 for school safety and mental health programs. The audit report also concluded that the funds have been spent “for their intended usage as publicized to Lake County residents.”
The tax was the result of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act enacted by the Florida Legislature after the tragic shooting at the south Florida school by the same name. The act made significant school safety reforms and imposed upon all Florida public school boards numerous additional requirements to achieve greater safety for students and staff.
The Lake County School Board determined that the funds allocated by the state were insufficient to satisfy the objectives and requirements in the act without compromising the quality of instructional and other services provided by the board.
The audit report, submitted by Director of Internal Audit Tom Mock to the School Board at the April 11 meeting, shows that the district has collected about $56.3 million, not including the portion that was distributed to Lake’s charter schools as required by law.
The district’s biggest expenditure — about 43.5% of the funds collected — went to support its Mental Health Plan. It was used to hire and train social workers, psychologists and mental health liaisons and to provide a nurse for every campus.
Additional funds were spent to hire and retain school safety officers and resource deputies/officers for every school, as required by law. This money paid for salaries, contracted services, safety and security software, and training and certifications.
Some of the money was used to create and support the Positive Alternative to School Suspension (PASS) program, which removes students with disciplinary referrals from the classroom for a period of time, while still allowing the students to attend school, maintain their academic progress and learn the skills needed to manage their behaviors.
Another portion of the money established Lake Success Academy, a short-term alternative education setting for students identified by mental health and safety professionals as being “at risk.” Additionally, about 1.7% of the money was used to buy software licenses for safety, security and health programs.
While the audit focused only on the 2020-21 school year, Mock concluded in his report that “any reduction or elimination of this funding source to the School District will have a direct impact on these programs going forward.”
The referendum approved in 2018 allowed the district to collect the funds from 2019 through 2022. The School Board has asked the Board of County Commissioners to place a referendum on the November ballot asking voters to approve the continuation of the tax for four more years.
Sherri Owens is the Communications Coordinator for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us