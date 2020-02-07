Broadway Artists Alliance of New York City is seeking
promising young musical theater performers ages 8 to 21 for
its summer and winter intensives and an industry showcase.
Auditions for theater programs, and a free Broadway dance
master class, will be held on Sunday Feb. 9 at Not Just
Dance!, 737 W. Montrose Street, Clermont 34711.
BAA provides professional-level training in musical theater
arts, Participants study voice, acting, and dance with TONY
Award winners and current Broadway performers, as well
as New York City’s top casting directors, agents, coaches
and choreographers. Students learn about the business of
acting, make connections with industry professionals, and
get to perform for casting directors, managers and agents.
Before the audition from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., a free Master
Class will be taught by Sarah Meahl, who is originally from
Clermont. Sarah is a BAA alumna, she has also been on
Broadway’s Kiss Me, Kate!, Hello, Dolly! and Cirque du Soleil’s
Paramour and many other off-Broadway and regional credits
and commercials.
Auditions will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A
Mandatory Dance Call for all dance levels takes place 11:30
a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Auditions for individual vocals and acting
will be held from 12;30 p.m. to 2 p.m. that include 16-32 bars
of a song selection and 1-2 minute monologue assigned in
5-minute intervals. A free parent information session will be
held from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
For additional information on Broadway Artists Alliance, visit www.broadwayartistsalliance.org, or call 212-561-9429.