Broadway Artists Alliance of New York City is seeking

promising young musical theater performers ages 8 to 21 for

its summer and winter intensives and an industry showcase.

Auditions for theater programs, and a free Broadway dance

master class, will be held on Sunday Feb. 9 at Not Just

Dance!, 737 W. Montrose Street, Clermont 34711.

BAA provides professional-level training in musical theater

arts, Participants study voice, acting, and dance with TONY

Award winners and current Broadway performers, as well

as New York City’s top casting directors, agents, coaches

and choreographers. Students learn about the business of

acting, make connections with industry professionals, and

get to perform for casting directors, managers and agents.

Before the audition from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., a free Master

Class will be taught by Sarah Meahl, who is originally from

Clermont. Sarah is a BAA alumna, she has also been on

Broadway’s Kiss Me, Kate!, Hello, Dolly! and Cirque du Soleil’s

Paramour and many other off-Broadway and regional credits

and commercials.

Auditions will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A

Mandatory Dance Call for all dance levels takes place 11:30

a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Auditions for individual vocals and acting

will be held from 12;30 p.m. to 2 p.m. that include 16-32 bars

of a song selection and 1-2 minute monologue assigned in

5-minute intervals. A free parent information session will be

held from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

For additional information on Broadway Artists Alliance, visit www.broadwayartistsalliance.org, or call 212-561-9429.