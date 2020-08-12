If you’re one of the many people going stir crazy and looking for something to do, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m., you can connect with others for an online fundraiser to help local animals in need.
Proceeds will benefit YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Sumter County’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter.
Join one of up to 10 teams on the Zoom meeting platform for a friendly quiz show competition for Amazon gift certificate prizes. All members on the winning team will receive a prize. This event is sponsored by Mid-Florida Agencies/Florida Blue and hosted by game show talent Ric Mitchell.
Tickets are $10 per player and can be purchased securely when you text QUIZ to 41444. Contestants must be 18 years or older to purchase tickets. There is a limit of 100 participants.
For more information, visit bit.ly/QuizShowYHSSPCA