Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays, announces Early Voting will be held from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., August 11-20 at 12 locations. Voters may choose any one of the several locations to cast their ballot if they wish to deposit their completed vote by mail ballots instead of returning these via the USPS.
In South Lake County the locations are:
• Cagans Crossings Library
• Clermont Arts and Recreation Center
• Cooper Memorial Library
• Minneola City Hall
“Whether you exercise your right to vote using Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting or at the polls on Election Day, we encourage all Lake Countians to research the candidates and the issues,” Hays said. “For those voters who have not opted to vote by mail, sample ballots can help facilitate a smooth experience at the polls.”
Sample ballots and Early Voting information are available at www.LakeVotes.gov
The Lake County Supervisor of Elections office is ready to assist the community through online services at www.LakeVotes.gov, in person at 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares or by calling 352-343-9734.
Tina Dawson is the Manager, Outreach and Elections Support person for the Lake County Supervisor of Elections.