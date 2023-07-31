Everyone in the field of education or who has lived in South Lake at some time probably knows the name Aurelia M. Cole.
She came from a family of educators, but there is much more to know about this trail-blazing lady who broke down so many barriers.
Aurelia was born in St Petersburg, Florida but she moved to Clermont with her parents Marie and William when she was a little girl.
She grew-up in a time of civil unrest, where the segregation of African American people was the law and in Clermont, there were strict rules as to where black and white children went to school.
“My mom and my dad Devon used to tell me, and my brother Devon stories about segregation,” said Danielle Green, Aurelia’s daughter. “Times were terrible back then if you were an African American.
“Mom told me sometimes she would be playing in her yard and white people would throw glass bottles at her. They weren’t even allowed go to the front window of a fast-food restaurant – they had to go to the back window to be serviced.”
In Clermont, there were two high schools – one for the white kids, the other for the black students. Aurelia’s dad William was principal of Lincoln Park High School, and her mom Marie was a teacher there.
When Aurelia graduated early from Lincoln High at the age of 16, she finished as salutatorian of her class, but she wanted more, so she enrolled in the then Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, which is now a famous HBCU – Historically Black College University.
“Mom caught a train and went to Alabama, the Deep South, to study,” said Green. “That was so brave of her, particularly given the time in history and the fact that she was just 16 years old.
“While she was there, she took part in a Civil Rights march and discovered a love for English, which she studied while she was there. That laid down the roots for a career as an educator. Teaching was her obvious choice.”
Aurelia stayed in the classroom as a teacher for the first 18 years of her career, before she became Dean of students at Clermont High School and eventually, East Ridge High School principal.
“That was one of the highlights of her career,” said Green. “Yet she was so humble about her achievements. All she wanted was to ensure that every child, regardless of background, had the same chances in life through school.
She ended her career as Chief of Administration for Lake County Schools, which meant that she was number two in charge of the district.
Now, her legacy lives on for the next generation in the school that bears her name and as Danielle, said, she is looking down from Heaven with pride that every child will have the chance to become a champion.