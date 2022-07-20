My name is Aurora and I am a 2-year-old female Bernese Mountain Dog/English Foxhound Blend. I am 48 pounds of sweetness.
My puppies have all been adopted and I am patiently waiting for my forever family to find me. I am a very sweet girl and I love to be with people.
I walk well on a leash and I get along with other friendly doggies. If you have another dog in your family, we could play together and be best buddies, or hang out together and watch TV with you.
As I am still young, I do have energy that I would love to play with you in your yard or go on nice walks with you and the family. I am currently being treated for heartworms, but I am very much adoptable and am hoping someone wants to make me a part of their family.
