The Kiwanis Club of Clermont recently hosted William “Bill” Delia as a guest speaker at its weekly meeting.
Delia is a writer, poet and songwriter with 11 books currently in print. His next novel release, “Remember Who You Are,” will be published later this year.
His first novel, “Healing River,” was Foreword Review’s book of the year finalist in 2012. His novel, “Truth Lies & Consequences,” was a Florida Writers Association Royal Palm Literary Award finalist in 2018.
The Kiwanis club welcomes visitors weekly for a lunch gathering at Outback Steakhouse, Clermont, each Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. The group also meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month for an evening meeting at IHOP, Clermont, at 5:30 p.m.