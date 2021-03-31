The Ray Goodgame Outstanding Student Leader Award, presented annually by the South Lake Chamber of Commerce, honors students in the South Lake area who, like Goodgame, serve as a champion for the community. The chamber recently presented the award to Aytana Cardona of Lake Minneola High School.
Cardona is an honor and AP student who holds a GPA of 5.12. She has been summa cum laude all four years, an AP Scholar with Distinction and a National AP Scholar. She has also received an AP capstone diploma and an associate in arts, cum laude, from Lake-Sumter State College.
Cardona is a member of the Student Government Association, where she has served as junior class vice president, student government club president and homecoming crowning committee chairman. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and served as the historian her junior year. Cardona is also a student ambassador for You’re Not Alone, with duties including on-campus classes for mental health awareness.
The student also is a member of the teen advisory board for the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library. During her 800 hours of service to the organization, she helped organize community events to promote early childhood and adult literacy.