Minneola store beautifully beguiling and enchanting
According to Sunnie — she requested her last name, and that of her daughter, Becca, not be mentioned — people who enter B Charmed immediately enjoy the sensations of warmth, security and intimacy equally, although not necessarily in that order.
Usually, however, the first sensation is that of joyful surprise. Although ephemeral, it soon gives way to a deeper meaningfulness as the smile on one’s face moves deeper in one’ chest cavity; it’s almost akin to a homecoming of a sort, a safe haven to find one’s own space.
At least that’s along the lines of expressions people have expressed to both Sunnie and Becca since May 8, when Becca, with assistance from her mother Sunnie, opened B Charmed, which they bill as a “metaphysical eclectic finds and arts” establishment.
The genesis of B Charmed was founded eight-and-a-half years earlier.
“It’s when I started my own journey,” said Becca. From there it progressed to expanding and reaching out to others in their own personal quests. The interesting aspect to all this, she added, was that the COVID-19 pandemic served as the impetus to open B Charmed. “I think this is the perfect time to do it.”
She credits her mother, Sunnie, as giving her the “push” she needed; especially her mother’s financial assistance. Originally, Sunnie had planned on opening a bed and breakfast in an older home she owned in Clermont, but for that idea, the COVID-19 pandemic squelched its practicality. So she sold the property and part of the proceeds were instead directed to establishing the store.
The two women shared a smile recounting how they determined what to name their store, since the original name had already been taken..
“Her favorite show growing up was ‘Charmed,’” said Sunnie. “So, we added the letter ‘B’ for her first name, Becca, and that’s how we came up with B Charmed.”
From there it was coming up with a design, and it’s one that draws comparison to another TV show, the classic sitcom, “Bewitched,” which ran in the 1960s-70s.
“That was intentional,” Sunnie said. She added that three different graphic artists were engaged to come up with the ultimate design.
ABOUT B CHARMED
Eclectic is the immediate reaction Becca and Sunnie aim for when people first enter, and they believe they have succeeded in that objective. From the moment people walk in they are greeted with a panoply of “objects d’art” and other aspects, including the colors and designs on the walls. Plus it harkens back to recent bygone days of the latter half of the 20th Century.
“It’s a very retro feel,” said Becca, who said she sported pink hair at the time of the opening. “I knew what kind of items I wanted in the shop.”
It includes a number of items by local crafts people, artisans and local/nearby area businesses. A number of items Becca and Sunnie make themselves, particularly items that are being repurposed. The whole gestalt has had its effect.
“We’ve been very well received by the community,” said Sunnie. She added there has been an aspect that never was planned but definitely welcomed and fostered — practically immediate friendships. “People just open up to us.”
One of those people being described is Michelle Beltran, who moved to Clermont from south Florida almost a year-and-a-half ago. In that time she said she had driven past B Charmed hundreds of times, but it was only recently she came in the store.
It took her daughter and the daughter’s friend to get Beltran to come in. Beltran was at a loss to explain why it had taken so long to do so, considering it was so unlike her.
“I always want to try new things,” said Beltran, who added this was only her second time in the store. She attested to the welcoming atmosphere she said she finds. “I like the colors, the friendliness; they’re [Becca and Sunnie] are teaching me.”
Beltran pointed out various things.
“I love the art. It’s different. It catches the eye,” she said. Then she pointed to another section of the store. “First you see a Buddha, then there’s (the Virgin) Mary. She then likened B Charmed to viewing a favorite movie time and again. Although familiar, it’s both comforting and yet refreshing. “It’s very vibrant. It’s like a movie, It’s something new each time.”
A smile crossed both Becca’s and Sunnie’s faces.
“Now we have a beautiful friend,” said Sunnie.
A DIFFERENT SORT OF “VIBE”
Everything in B Charmed is responsibly sourced. Sunnie pointed to a display of crystals as an example.
“All our crystals are responsibly and ethically sourced,” she said, and come from only three sources that fulfill that requirement. Other sources exploit and employ child labor to mine the crystals. “They’re the new ‘blood diamonds.’ We want everybody to feel really good whatever they get here.”
WANT TO GO?
205 W. Washington St.
Minneola
B Charmed is open from noon-7 p.m.,
Tuesdays-Saturdays. Hours are expanded for holidays.
There is also a Facebook page