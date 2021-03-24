The Bach Festival Society of Winter Park is presenting “Insights & Sounds: Musical Humor” on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. The season’s final performance at Knowles Memorial Chapel at Rollins College promises to bring laughter to the hallowed pews in a recently added concert to be offered one month after the 86th Annual Bach Festival.
The program goes from sophisticated to silly and pairs artistic director and conductor John V. Sinclair’s informative lecture style with live performances by members of the Bach Festival Orchestra.
“Insights & Sounds: Musical Humor” will feature works by Dvořák, Michael and Joseph Haydn, Mozart, and Rossini. These composers were not often considered humorists, but they did reveal a funny bone on occasion. Also on the program will be the music of P.D.Q. Bach, the fictional creation of musicologist Peter Schickele and often regarded as classical music’s “Weird Al” Yankovic.
“Everybody who attends is going to have a ball,” promises Dr. Sinclair. “Composers were funny people, and they’d write music that was funny, too.”
To support a safe and comfortable concert experience, seating options will allow for social distancing, along with a “Bach at Home” digital option. In-person tickets will be $75, and Bach at Home access starts at $19.99. Tickets are available at BachFestivalFlorida.org or by calling the box office at 407-646-2182.
Founded in 1935 in Winter Park, Florida, the Bach Festival Society is one of the longest continuously operating Bach Festivals in the country and ranked among America’s great oratorio societies. It presents a variety of educational and community outreach programs year-round.