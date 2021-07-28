EUSTIS — The Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake), in collaboration with the Lake County School Board, will be conducting the following school immunization event at the following locations for school-age children only:
Saturday, Aug. 7, Aug 14 • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Clermont Health Center Umatilla Health Center Leesburg Health Center
875 Oakley Seaver Drive249 E. Collins Street 2113 Griffin Road
ClermontUmatillaLeesburg
Parents and children will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The following required vaccinations will be provided:
Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap)
Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP)
Hepatitis B (Hep B)
Polio
Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR)
Varicella (Chickenpox)
The Covid-19 vaccine will also be offered to children 12 and older and adults, if requested.
There is no charge for immunization for children, birth to 18 years of age provided they are still enrolled in elementary, middle or high school. Parents or guardian must bring a copy of the child’s immunization records.
If not able to attend, we want to remind parents and guardians that immunization services are offered Monday through Fridays at DOH-Lake locations. Call 352-771-5500 for hours and appointments.
A Parent’s Guide to Childhood Immunizations is available for parents at the CDC’s website by either downloading and print a free copy or requesting a free booklet, which features children’s drawing to assist in educating the entire family. For more information regarding the CDC’s National Immunization Program visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents or call 800-CDC-INFO or contact the Florida Department of Health in Lake County at (352) 771-5500 or visit our website at http://lake.floridahealth.gov/.
Noelda Lopez is the Public Information Specialist for the DOH-Lake. She may be reached at: Noelda.Lopez@flhealth.gov, or: 352-589-6424