So much excitement. Going off to school for the first time or returning for a new year. Shopping for supplies, meeting old and new friends, ready to get back to work. Everyone should be excited to get back to learning. Lifelong learning is a higher calling than just attending an event. Are you continuing your education?
The Bible is our guide for all learning.
“Yea, if thou criest after knowledge, and liftest up thy voice for understanding; If thou seekest here as silver and searchest for her as for hid treasures; Then shalt thou understand the fear of the Lord, and find the knowledge of God. For the Lord giveth wisdom: out of his mouth cometh knowledge and understanding.” (Proverbs 2:3-6)
As we study the Bible we learn of God. He is our Creator (Genesis1:1)
He is our Savior.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”(John 3:16)
He is our Comforter
“The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.” (Psalm 23:1)
From the Bible we learn of many great characters who experienced many troubles and trials; good times and bad throughout their life, and have become a great example for our learning.
While many young people are sent off to schools to learn, the responsibility of education belongs to the parents.
“And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down and when thou risest up.” (Deuteronomy 6:7)
Many families have opted for at home learning, co-ops, private or religious schooling. Let us pray for our teachers and all others who are an example to our young people.
It has been said that there will always be prayer in school when there are tests. I, for one, would love to see all of our schools return to teaching good ethics and good skills so that our students will excel in life. The “golden rule” is a great example.
Joshua, the great leader of Israel after Moses, wrote:
“Only be thou strong and very courageous, that thou mayest observe to do according to all the law, which Moses my servant commanded thee: turn not from it to the right hand or to the left, that thou mayest prosper whithersoever thou goest. This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.” (Joshua 1:7-8)
What a good lesson to learn!