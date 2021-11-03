All of us have fallen subject to a bad attitude, therefore fixating on it so hard it’s overshadowed our outlook and consequently our outcome.
We wear this negative force like armor and allow its weight to make us snippy, hard to live with and miserable. Perhaps we yell at someone we love. Throw in the towel on a seemingly powerless situation. Push people away.
Maybe we blame others for the attitude. Maybe we blame a circumstance. Maybe, if we’re self-aware, we point to the common denominator.
Ourselves.
It’s us who choose, so it’s us who should get the credit for how we treat ourselves and others. If we conduct ourselves based on how we’ve chosen to feel, then we should prepare to pay those consequences.
Shifting blame only prolongs the misery and even though we profess to hate said misery, we actively hunt for confirmation bias to support our bad attitude.
This horrible thing happened, or he said/she said those offensive things,are all fuel to stoke our bad attitudes.
Thankfully, we have a God Who is ready to correct us, to show us the way in His infinite love.
When I battled my own bad attitude this week, God gave me this scripture to help me climb out of the negativity ditch:
Philippians 4:8 (AMPC) …whatever is true, whatever is worthy of reverence and is honorable and seemly, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely and lovable, whatever is kind and winsome and gracious, if there is any virtue and excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think on and weigh and take account of these things [fix your minds on them].
This powerful scripture helped me to fix my mind on His promises. And His precious Word set me free.
THIS WEEK’S PRACTICE
• When unwanted circumstances abound, deliberately stop and think of at least three things to be grateful for surrounding what just happened.
• When people say awful things, think of at least three qualities of theirs that you admire.
• Find a scripture to help restore you to a mindset that is life giving.
You get to decide what to think and believe and that is one of the most empowering gifts.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions and prayer requests. Keep those coming.