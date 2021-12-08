The Clermont Historical Society thanks all the hearty souls who participated in the 2021 Heritage Day Festival, which was held Nov. 20.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature was not on the side of the festival, but that didn’t prevent those who attended from enjoying reading to Toby the dog; looking at beautiful Tin Lizzie’s; sampling freshly churned butter and homemade ice cream; learning how to make rope; making fans and bracelets; and much more.
Making the festival a success and meriting a special thank you went out to all the volunteers — especially the Kiwanians, Key Club members, Captain A & Captain SySy, and Give A Day Foundation members — as many of them were at the Village from mid-morning until the very end.
Their willingness to take on whatever task assigned was greatly appreciated. Also deserving of thanks went out to all the Historical Society members and their friends & family who participated.
ABOUT HERITAGE DAY
The Heritage Day Festival was (and is) an excellent opportunity to take a look at the past of the community and to understand what the pioneers in Lake County endured.
The festival will be back again next fall (and, hopefully the weather will be better). However, anyone interested doesn’t have to wait that long to visit the Historic Village, especially during the holiday season. Visit this December and see all the buildings decorated for the holidays.
In addition, take a chance (literally) to win a grill, courtesy the Lowes Home Improvement of Clermont. Chances are $3 each, or four for $10. These can be purchased from 1-4 p.m., on weekends at the Historic Village from now until Dec. 12, when the drawing will be held. Chances will also be available for purchase at this year’s booth during Light Up Clermont, which will be held Dec. 3.
The Historic Village is located at 490 West Ave.
Donna DiGennaro is with the Clermont Historical Society.