Purses, fine wines, tote bags and gifts were all up for auction at the Fabulous Flockers Bags and Bubbles charity event auction held June 24 at the Clermont Performing Arts Center.
The event was a joint effort with the Women’s Council of Realtors for South Lake County and was held to raise money for women, children and families in South Lake.
It was such a success that organizers are planning for the Bags and Bubbles collaboration auction to become a yearly event.
President and Mother of the Fabulous Flockers Renee Lowe said: “We are so happy to co-host this event to help raise needed funds that will support women, children and families in South Lake County through education and leadership.
“We are always thankful for our fabulous community. We love to flock together and have soul – Supporting Others Uplifting Local – which is what being a Fabulous Flocker is all about.”
Dozens of beautiful new and slightly used purses filled with wine and gifts were auctioned off to raise money, including upscale brands Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Gucci and Coach.
Women’s Council of Realtors Director of Events and President Elect for 2024 Michelle Holcomb said: “We are proud to partner with the Fabulous Flockers to raise funds for the enhancement of women as business leaders in the community we serve as well as the new Fabulous Flockers Suitcase Program that will benefit hundreds of people throughout South Lake County.”
The Fabulous Flockers is a fun group made up of men and women who are friends, family, business owners and individuals who support local charities that bring positive vibes to the community.
For more information, visit www.fabulousflockers.org or follow them on www.facebook.com/FabulousFlockersClermont
The Fabulous Flockers next event will be supporting the Advent Health Freedom 5K race at Clermont’s Waterfront Park on July 4.
The goal of the Women’s Council of Realtors for South Lake County is to empower their members to be more successful in both business and personal lives.
For more information, visit them at www.wcr.org or follow them at www.facebook.com/WomensCouncilofRealtorsSouthLake