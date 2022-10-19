Ballard Financial group celebrated their clients on Oct. 4 at the Clermont Brewing Company, while also holding a charity event for the South Lake Animal League.
The animal shelter, located in Groveland, is always looking for donations of any kind. They team up with the Animal League Thrift Shop on Montrose Street across from the Ballard Financial office.
“We had a great turn out, and almost everyone who attended donated to the shelter. Meeting such generous people and helping those who help others are one of the key reasons why I love what I do,” said Alexa Ballard.
This event was surrounded by great food, live music, and a raffle event; and with the help of some local places, such as Cheesar’s Palace, Corelli’s Italian restaurant, and Yummi’s yogurt, and South Lake Animal Hospital many clients walked away with smiles on their faces and some raffle winnings in their pockets.
“Showing appreciation to our clients and giving back to the community are two cores of our business,” said Chris Ballard, the owner of Ballard Financial. “We had about 100 people. We raised a huge truckload of the things they (The Animal League) need, in addition to about $200 in cash donations.”
Ballard Financial wanted to thank all their attendees not only for being clients of Ballard Financial, but for donating plenty of goods for the dogs and cats who currently reside in the South Lake Animal League shelter.
Chris also urged people to visit The Animal League website to learn more about the organization, as well as what its constant needs are.
Ballard Financial Group
773 W. Montrose St.
352-404-9990
The Animal League
4648 Baptist Island Road • Groveland
352-429-6334