Celebrate the holidays with this classic ballet at the Clermont Performing Arts Center.
The Central Florida Dreamplex invites the community to enjoy a special performance of The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 14, at the Clermont Performing Arts Center beginning with a reception at 6 p.m. Ballet Fedotov is part of The Russian Ballet Orlando. The Russian Ballet Orlando is the premier ballet academy in Central Florida that trains students who go on to become professional dancers. Former students fill the ranks of leading U.S. and international ballet companies around the country. The company produces between 20 to 30 classical productions per year and can be seen at places like the Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando Museum of the Arts, Northland Church, Lake Eola Park and more. The Russian Ballet of Orlando’s mission is to promote dance in Central Florida by presenting programs of professional quality, by youth for youth, and to enrich the local community and provide young dancers the opportunity to perform in a professional setting.
Proceeds from the event will support the Central Florida Dreamplex, a not-for-profit organization based in Clermont that provides therapy, recreation, fitness, sports, out-of-school care, and much more to individuals of all ages with disabilities.
Tickets for The Nutcracker are between $23 and $35 and can be purchased at www.nutcrackerinclermont.eventbrite.com or upon entering the event.