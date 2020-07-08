Before any emergency, citizens should be aware of these basic tips:
• Have a family disaster plan and communication plan.
• Know your risk and if you need to evacuate.
• Prepare a disaster supply kit. Visit www.ready.gov for details on what should go inside.
• Purchase a battery-powered NOAA weather radio.
• Sign up to receive local media weather text alerts.
• Keep important documents in a water-proof container.
• Have cash on hand.
To find out more, call The Lake County Office of Emergency Management at 352-343-9420 or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/offices/emergency_management. For the most up-to-date information during an emergency, follow Emergency Management at www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLEmergencyManagement and www.twitter.com/lakeemergency.