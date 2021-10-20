Residents of Lake County can now report potholes, street flooding, sign damage and other concerns related to road conditions through the Road Reporter app.
The Road Reporter uses GPS mapping technology so residents can view the status map to verify if an issue has already been reported and for status updates on their existing reports. The app can be accessed from any computer or smartphone.
Reports outside of Lake County’s jurisdiction are forwarded to the appropriate governing agency.
To access the application, visit https://roadreporter.lakecountyfl.gov.
ABOUT ROAD REPORTER
In October 2019, Lake County launched a two-year plan to accelerate countywide road resurfacing projects and address deteriorating roads. The Board of County Commissioners authorized repaving of 63 miles of roads in the poorest condition, along with an additional 28 miles of road that needed repairing, according to a recent news release.
TO LEARN MORE
To learn more about how the construction and maintenance of Lake County roadways are funded, view the county’s roads infrastructure video at: https://bit.ly/3EObHCr.
For more information about upcoming infrastructure road resurfacing projects, visit: https://lakecountyfl.gov/departments/public_works.