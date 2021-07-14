The threat of Tropical Storm Elsa has subsided, but we’re still in hurricane season and will want to be ready for whatever lies ahead.
To help Floridians prepare for potential disasters, UF/IFAS Extension–Lake County, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Cornerstone Hospice are presenting the virtual program, “Living Your Best Life: Disaster Preparedness,” July 15 at 10 a.m.
The one-hour session is free, though registration required.
Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/living-your-best-life-emergency-prep-tickets-158482115273.