Lake Wales History Museum is opening a new exhibit May 25 – “Beaches, Creatures & Cowboys: Florida Movie Posters,” by the Museum of Florida History.
Did you know that for a short time in the early 20th century, Florida rivaled California as a place for movie making? Movie producers have been making films in Florida almost since the dawn of the industry, and the museum will have the posters to prove it.
The temporary exhibit presents a selection of colorful, eye-catching posters that advertised films. The posters and lobby cards depict some of Florida’s famous films from the early 1920s to the present.
Guests also can explore permanent historical exhibits that display artifacts, images and documents about the natural history of the Lake Wales Ridge, beginning with Florida’s native people. Three historic buildings are included on the property – a 1920 historic Crystal Lodge, which was the original site of the Lake Wales Women’s Club, first library and later the chamber of commerce; the original 1916 Seaboard Air Line Freight Station; and, the 1920 Historic Stuart House, built by area pioneer E.C. Stuart.
Three original train cars – a 1926 Seaboard Air Line Railroad caboose, 1886 Pullman-style office car and 1944 U.S. Army locomotive engine – are also part of the permanent display.
The movie posters will be exhibited through Sept. 25. Museum hours are Wednesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. A donation of $5 per visitor is suggested.
For more information, call 863-676-1759 or visit lakewalesfl.gov/museum.