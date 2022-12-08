It’s always a joy every time Sharon Reese and Jeri Gordon pay a visit to the Clermont Police Department facility, which they do on an average of every other month.
This is because the two women come (pun intended) “bear”-ing homemade stuffed bear dolls; something they have been doing the past five years.
While it was not started by them but by a woman who now lives in Tennessee (and who still makes some bears), the two ladies continue to carry forth the tradition.
“We do 75 bears every other month,” said Gordon. “We do it for the police to give to children who may have been traumatized, to comfort them.”
However, for Christmas, Reese and Gordon made 375 bears. These bears will be distributed by Clermont Police Officers at the annual Downtown Clermont Christmas Parade, which starts 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.
For Gordon, a driving force why she does this is to honor a son of hers who served 24 years with the San Antonio Police Department who is now deceased.
“It’s something he would have been so proud of,” said Gordon. It’s also something she is also proud about, knowing that she is helping comfort children who have been through so much in their young lives. “It does my heart really good.”
WANT TO HELP?
“If anyone is interested, we could use some help,” Gordon said, as it primarily is she and Reese who do the sewing. They do receive some help from a neighbor of hers, as well as some assistance from the woman who started this who now lives in Tennessee.
To find out how to become a part of this, contact Gordon at: jeri-gordon@hotmail.com