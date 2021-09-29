Constitution Day was celebrated by members of the Daughters of the American Revolution nationwide this past Sept. 17. Across the United States, members gathered to ring a bell at 4 p.m., EST, for one full minute, to mark the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. In Lake County, the event was celebrated by the Ocklawaha Chapter at the Eustis Historical Society.
In 1955, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to approve an annual celebration of the U.S. Constitution. The following year, President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared that every Sept. 17 thereafter would mark the beginning of Constitution Week; the event is celebrated to remind all of its significance.
As in past years, members of the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution invited the public to join in their celebration at the Eustis Historical Society.
“Celebrating Constitution Day with ringing bells is a way to bring people together as a reminder of our Constitution, a document written by amazing men whose vision provided the foundation for this great country,” said former Vice Regent Pam Beightol. “It’s a day to share our history with our family, friends and supporters who join us on this important day.
“I am so grateful to be a member of the DAR and among so many who remember and respect our past,” Brenda South said; she currently is the Registrar. “In these times, where it seems to be forgotten or unappreciated, we need to honor those who “gave their lives and fortunes” for our freedoms, and the foresight they had to create such an amazing document to preserve and protect those freedoms.”
The importance of the day was felt by everyone who participated. “I am very honored to be able to celebrate a piece of work that has lasted so long in our country” said member B.J. Hauserman. “It was written over 250 years ago and still applies to us today. I really think it’s kind of miraculous and I hope everyone realizes how vital and important it really is.”
ABOUT THE DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education of children. Its motto is “God, Home and Country.”
If you’re interested in joining, contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com. Prospective members are always welcome to attend.