"There are places I'll remember/
All my life though some have changed/
Some forever, not for better/
Some have gone and some remain …
Donna Covert, a former publisher of the Clermont News Leaders from 1998-2013, passed away at age 71 earlier this month following several years of declining health.
During her tenure as publisher, she brought the newspaper to what can rightfully be considered its “Golden Era.” The paper frequently was at least 100 pages and in several sections.
“She loved this newspaper,” said her husband, Steve Covert, who added she also loved the people she worked with. “She started at the South Lake Press, in production and sales.”
That was shortly after they had moved to Clermont from Indiana, a move they made because Steve was tired of the cold. He further added that when she left the South Lake Press, with Dupee’s support, she went to work at the Triangle News Leader, a couple of shopper-style publications, and a paper in Dade City.
It was the paper in Dade City where she met Dawn Gleason, and the two worked together from 1995-1996. Then Dawn left because the hours and demands at that newspaper were much to much.
“Two years later I get a phone call from out of the blue from Donna,” said Gleason. “Donna wanted me to work for her in Clermont.”
At first, Gleason was not keen on the invitation due to the crazy hours they went through at the Dade City paper, but Covert promised Gleason it wasn’t like that in Clermont. She even urged Gleason to call other former co-workers who now were at the Clermont News Leader. What they told her convinced her to come on board.
Covert also got Gleason to change her mind about another thing.
“She’s actually the reason I moved here,” said Gleason; here being Clermont.
According to Gleason, working at the News Leader then was a joy.
“We really had a really great group of girls,” Gleason said, and added there was a reason for that. “She gave us the ability to take ownership of what we did. That was her guiding force. You didn't mind coming to work.”
There was a camaraderie among those who worked for Covert, to the degree that the women often socialized immediately after work. However, Covert never joined. As Gleason explained it, there was a “certain line” Covert in her capacity as publisher wouldn’t cross. Regardless, being part of the News Leader at that time was special.
“We were like a family,” said Gleason, “and she was the house mom.”
Gleason is still with the News Leader and she designs and lays out the both the Clermont and Triangle News Leader, as well as the Sumter Sun Times.
There is another “holdover” with this chain, Ann Yager, who is the publisher of the Triangle News Leader.
“I worked with Donna at the Triangle News Leader for many years. She started off as a sales representative and eventually took a promotion to be publisher of our publication in Dade City, before working her way back to Clermont, her hometown city,” said Yager.
It also was a period of growth and excitement, according to Yager.
“We spent a lot of late nights together creating new ideas to implement into our paper,” she said. “She was so much fun to work with, goal oriented and always racing to the finish line. Those days and nights came along with many laughs, a few tears and very fond memories.”
Yager added a postscript of sorts.
“She will always remain one of the special people in my life and memories,” Yager said.
…Though I know I'll never lose affection/
For people and things that went before/
I know I'll often stop and think about them/
In my life I love you more.”
(In My Life by Lennon & McCartney)