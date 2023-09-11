A golf tournament to raise money for childhood cancer awareness has raised more than $60,000.
Jessica Messer, along with her family and friends, organized The Winking Warrior Classic in memory of her son Bennett, who passed away from cancer earlier this year.
The event, that was held at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey in the Hills September 8, was sold out with 144 golfers taking part.
At a luncheon after the golf, Jessica told Bennett’s story and Robin Spoon, a board member of Alice’s Arc, an organization inspired by a little girl who passed away from cancer in 2019, spoke about childhood cancer.
A raffle and an auction, that ended on Saturday evening, helped to push the end total of monies raised to more than $60,000.
“It feels amazing,” said Jessica. “We had so much community support and to have raised $60,000 is such a blessing.
“This gives me a purpose after losing Bennett and it makes me feel like his death was not in vain because we are continuing to shine his light on cancer awareness.’
Jessica’s son Bennett was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma cancer in his right eye on New Year’s Eve 2021. He was just a toddler who adored his family and who loved his life.
In January 2022, the family relocated to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where specialized doctors removed his eye because the cornea ripped, and he was at high risk of infection.
Bennett, the spunky little boy that he was, came through the surgery incredibly well and for the next six months, he had intensive chemotherapy treatments and proton radiation therapies five days a week.
By June, he was cancer free, and they returned home to Groveland to concentrate on being a regular family again, with dad Blake and Bennett’s older brother Jameson, now five.
But in October, at a routine check-up, doctors found that the cancer had come back, it was more aggressive than before, and he had just a 20 per cent chance of survival.
Bennett had a surgery to remove a tumor in his right orbital but another tumor in his brain couldn’t be touched. The doctors recommended another year of chemotherapy and radiation therapies.
Sadly, in February this year Bennett passed away. He was just two and a half years old.
His mom Jessica has made it her mission to raise awareness of childhood cancers in memory of her beloved Bennett.
“I want to turn South Lake gold every September to raise awareness of childhood cancers,” said Jessica. “No family should ever have to watch their child suffer like we watched Bennett.
“The golf tournament was an incredible start to our fund raising and for a first-time event, it went better than I could have ever imagined.
“I am in awe of everyone who supported the event. My goal was to raise $30,000 so the fact that we doubled that is just amazing! I am very thankful to our community for their generosity.”
You can follow the Messer family and support their fundraising by liking their Facebook page, Bennett’s Arc.