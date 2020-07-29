Outer Limits Smoke Shop is a family owned business. Owners Russell and Sherry Slayton reside in Clermont and love the community.
They are very proud of their low prices, outstanding customer service and great product selection. The family welcomes all first responders. Police, fire and military personnel will always receive additional discounts for their excellence. The owners are honored to be in Clermont and thank everyone for helping them grow as a business.
Outer Limits Smoke Shop is located at 12348 Roper Blvd (in front of Kohl’s off of Hwy 27). You can call them at 352/227-3557. Their hours are Monday-Thursday 10AM-8:30PM, Friday & Saturday 10AM-9PM and Sunday 10AM-6PM.