Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera, Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Lecrae, Rev. Sammy Rodriguez, and comedian Jonnie W. will be speakers at the 16th Better Man Event on Saturday, May 16 at Silver Spurs Arena, Osceola Heritage Park.
Prior to the event, a tailgate party will feature a 5-man motor bike and trick bike stunt show.
According to the event founder, Brian Buckley, "We are so excited for the 2020 event at Silver Spurs Arena and these amazing men who have agreed to join us on stage to equip, encourage and engage us with what it truly means to be better — better husbands, fathers, sons, friends and co-workers. It's a dream team of a speaker and performer lineup and our theme for this year is that as men we are truly 'Better Together'. Every guy needs other men in their lives encouraging them and pointing them towards Jesus who by His power enables us to be better.”
Tickets are on at BetterManEvent.com.