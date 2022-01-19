Editor’s note: Portions of this news release first appeared in the Jan. 12 edition of our sister publication, The Triangle News Leader.
The office of the Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office is warning residents about fraudulent calls being made in which people are being told that payment will be necessary in order to avoid being arrested for missed jury duty summons.
The callers may be identifying themselves as representatives of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office or other law enforcement agency, or as an employee of the Clerk’s Office.
In a number of instances, the callers will ask for payment by prepaid charge or debit cards. If a letter or call is received that demands payment be made for missed jury duty, the office advises immediately ending the call and reporting it to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101, or the Florida Office of the Attorney General at 866-966-7226,
“Our office would never reach out by phone if you missed jury duty, and certainly not demand any form of payment be made,” said Lake County Clerk Gary Cooney. “You cannot be required to pay a fine without having a hearing in front of a judge, and a judge ordering a fine be imposed.”
If a resident does not report to jury duty, that person will receive an official letter from the Lake County Clerk’s office.
Anyone having questions related to a jury summons or jury duty should contact the Clerk’s Office at 352-742-4160