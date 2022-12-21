On what was a beautiful evening, supporters of Building Blocks Ministries, a local charity that provides support for adults with developmental disabilities, celebrated the achievements of staff and students during the past year.
The annual event, which took place on Nov. 4 at the Wesley Center in Clermont, was well attended by students, their families, donors and well-wishers who support the mission.
It has been quite the year so far for Building Blocks. Keith Cartright, vice-chairman of the board, revealed that between January to September, more than 30, 924 hours of training were provided by staff, 5286 nutritious meals were served, and 6131-day trips were arranged for outside activities.
Thanks to a generous $70,500 grant from the Department of Transport, Building Blocks was also able to buy a new minibus and pay for essential maintenance
HOW IT SERVES
Building Blocks, based in Minneola, hosts a day training program, which offers four key areas of training for adults with developmental challenges. These include:
• community involvement,
• exploring work and how to develop social skills to get a job
• health and wellness
• Life skills, such as how to handle money and basic cooking skills.
“We encourage adults with developmental disabilities to continue to dream and to believe that with God, all things are possible,” said Paula Whetro, who created Building Blocks Ministries in 2006 after being inspired by her daughter Lora, who has an intellectual disability “With those beliefs, we are able to help our students achieve meaningful lives. Together, we can do great things and I am incredibly proud of all of our students and staff members who strive every single day to make this happen.”
Gia Huertas, whose son Hector has attended Building Blocks for three years, said that the charity means independence for both of them.
“Some of the skills he has learned means he can dress himself now and he has become more vocal,” Huertas told a packed audience at the celebration. “This means that he needs a decreased assistance doing daily activities, so it is good for me too.
“Building Blocks has opened my eyes to my son’s potential, and he has a purpose now. Hector is more confident too.”
Beatriz Torres’s son Victor also attends Building Blocks.
“He can continue to be with his peers,” she said. “Since attending, he has become more open and he speaks his mind more! By the time he comes home he is ready to relax and watch his favorite TV shows. Building Blocks is so good for him.”
UPCOMING
At the celebration, Whetro made a special announcement.
“We will be announcing some big news early in 2023,” she said. “It will have an incredible impact on the lives of people with developmental disabilities in Lake County. We can’t wait to share it with the community.”
ABOUT BUILDING BLOCKS MINISTRIES
Building Blocks is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are also welcomed and gratefully received. Please refer to the website listed below for more details.
DAY TRAINING PROGRAM
There are openings for the Day Training Program which takes place from 8.30am – 2.30pm Monday to Friday. To apply for a spot, attendees have to apply for a Medicaid Home and Community Services waiver, which pays for their place. It can be complicated, so staff are on hand to help with the application process.
TO LEARN MORE
548 U.S. 27, Suite C
Minneola
Phone: 352-536-9264
Website: www.buildingblocksministries.com
email: info@buildingblocksministries.com