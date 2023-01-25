The Hispanics of Lake County Association (HOLCA) and Groveland Works will be hosting what is believed will be the first bilingual college and job fair in Lake County.
The event will be held from 4-7 p.m., Jan. 26, at the E.L. Puryear Building, 243 S. Lake Ave., Groveland.
The purpose of the event is to promote higher-education and career opportunities, especially in the south Lake County area. In addition to colleges and universities, HOLCA President Roland Nunez said that technical schools and military recruiters also are encouraged to attend.
“We want to ensure that people attending are exposed to the variety of education and career opportunities available, especially as it relates to the growing Hispanic workforce,” Nunez said.
The event is free to college and business recruiters, as well as attendees. There are also paid options available for any exhibitors who wish to help sponsor the event.
College and business participants are requested to send bilingual representatives as the event will be strongly marketed to the Hispanic community.
Jose Rubio Jr., Board Chair of Groveland Works, a nonprofit group of Groveland community leaders, noted that Florida Hispanics account for about a third of the state’s population.
“It’s clear that Hispanics make up an important and growing contribution to Central Florida’s workforce,” Rubio said.
A study shows that Florida’s Hispanic population is relatively young with a median age of 35 – an important factor with the State’s large retirement population.
INTERESTED?
Employers and college recruiters can register at www.HolcaEmployers.Eventbrite.com, which includes a link for people wishing to attend the event. A resume workshop also will be offered prior to the start of the event.
Hispanics of Lake County Association: www.holca.net
Groveland Works; www.grovelandworks.com