Feb. 14, 10 members of BL!NG, a relatively new local a cappella ensemble, sang to multiple community neighbors throughout Clermont to help bring a little extra joy into their day. Crooning love songs such as “Heart of My Heart” and “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” singers and recipients alike teared up to the strains of “I Love You Truly” as lyrics brought back memories of loved ones.
BL!NG serenaded more than 30 people at 15 different sites. Often in the pouring rain with umbrellas outstretched overhead, the red- and silver-poncho clad singers shared their 12- to 15-minute complimentary performances and were thankful for lightning-free weather.
BL!NG, a non-traditional singing group, evolved from One Voice, an established harmony women’s chorus whose melodies were quieted a year ago as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired largely by one singer’s desire to continue singing during the pandemic, BL!NG is a small ensemble in which many of its members are bisectional or able to sing different voice parts. One of the choir’s leads, Linda Simontacchi, of Clermont, is a New Jersey transplant, proudly performing in her first small ensemble.
Simontacchi, a retired registered nurse and recovering cancer patient, convinced others to don a mask and safely join her in open air parks and backyard lanais to practice. Soon they were a quartet, and then six strong, with Kathy Fisher, Cheryl Copeland-Lewis, Jan Sparks, Lu Jo Karkovice and Liz Martinez.
Sparks and Copeland-Lewis created singing masks for the group. Martinez is a member of Clermont Woman’s Club, where BL!NG delivered a free gig at Christmastime for the appropriately masked and socially distant in the club on Broome Street.
Throughout the fall and winter, BL!NG continued practicing and sending vocal recordings for critique to long-time chorus director Ludmila Hemmings, who helped recruit other singers, including her daughter, Olivia Hemmings; a student, Valerie Isernia; and Jamie VanDemeir, a middle school teacher.
BL!NG’s newest member, Esther Hormay, joined the ensemble shortly after it wended through the streets of the Timberlane development in December.
Prior to the pandemic sidelining One Voice and ending group activities, the chorus was doing gigs at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Through Simontacchi, who credits singing with the members of One Voice as a positive influence during her long recovery from breast cancer, BL!NG was born. Even after One Voice regains its position in the community, bolstered by vaccine inoculations and continued social distancing, the gals of BL!NG plan to continue traveling around doing what the group does best – singing.
For more information, email lujoladybug@gmail.com or lsimontacchi48@yahoo.com.