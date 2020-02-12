All 16 libraries will have an annual display of books and movies, as well as resources on authors, poets and people of note. The public is also invited to view our physical catalog and digital catalog for great materials that celebrate black history.
Black History Films at Tavares Public Library
Saturday, February 15, 2020 @ 2pm
Saturday, February 22, 2020 @ 2pm
Saturday, February 29, 2020@ 2pm
Join the community in watching some of the latest movies featuring African American history. Movies are PG and PG-13 rated.
Story Time at Paisley County Library
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 @ 10am – 11am
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 @ 10am – 11am
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 @ 10am – 11am
Celebrate Black History Month and famous figures during these special story times! Complete with stories, songs, dancing and puppet shows.
Black Poetry at Paisley County Library
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 @ 2:30pm
Famous Black Poetry Activities
Age 6-13
Get creative in this fun after school program celebrating Black poets, including Maya Angelou scatter poetry!
Race Against Prime Time Film at W.T. Bland Public Library
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 @ 2pm
Teens & Adults
Race Against Prime Time is the only film to scrutinize how television news represents African Americans. Discussion afterwards with Moderator Ozell Ward. Refreshments served.