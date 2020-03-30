An inaugural charity golf event, Champions for Charity, is planned for Friday, April 17, at the Orange County National Golf Center in Winter Garden. The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church fundraiser has earmarked 100% of event proceeds for BSCC Outward Sign, a neighborhood ministry that has financially assisted over 600 families and distributed over 70,000 lbs. of food for those who are struggling, and St. Paul Catholic School, which serves students from Pre-K through eighth grade. Registration for the charity classic is $125, and the entry deadline is April 10. Call (352) 394-3562 for more information.