Did you know someone needs a blood transfusion every two seconds?
A OneBlood mobile blood unit will be at the following locations in the coming days.
Feb 12: Thousand Trails RV Resort 11-4
Feb 13: Grannie Nannies Health Fair 10-2
Feb 13: Epic Theatre 3:30-8
Feb 14: Walmart Johns Lake 10-6
Feb 15: Lake Magic RV Resort 12-4
Feb 15: Walmart Cagan Crossings 12-6
Feb 16: Walmart Johns Lake 9-5
Feb 17: Walmart Johns Lake 10-2 (Walmart gift card)
Feb 17: Walmart Cagan Crossings 4-9 (Walmart gift card)
Feb 18: Walmart Johns Lake 9-7 (Walmart gift card)
Feb 19: Epic Theatre 3-8 (Epic gift card)
Feb 20: Granny Nannie’s Health Fair at Clerbrook RV Resort 10-2 (OneBlood long sleeve t-shirt)
Feb 20: Epic Theatre 3:30-8:30 (Epic gift card)
Feb 21: Lowe’s Cagan Crossings 12-6 (Lowe’s gift card)
Feb 22: Lowe’s Clermont 12-6 (Lowe’s gift card)
Feb 23: St. Faustina Catholic Church 7:30a-12:30p (OneBlood long sleeve t-shirt and $10 e-gift card)
Feb 23: Lowe’s Cagan Crossings 2-6:30 (Lowe’s gift card)
All life-saving donors will receive an incentive gift and a free wellness checkup, including blood pressure, pulse, iron count, temeprature, and cholesterol screening. ID required. Donors must be 16 or older. Donors who are 16 need parent permission..
For more information on OneBlood, visit oneblood.org.