“Bluebirds,” a free presentation at the Cooper Memorial Library on Feb. 8 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., will be presented by Faith Jones of the Florida Bluebird Society.
Bluebirds are among the favorite backyard visitors. With their striking colors, musical voices and gentle habits, who wouldn’t want to welcome these beauties into their backyard?
Faith’s presentation will include information about bluebirds, their history in America, and some of the challenges they face. It will also include information you need to know before putting up a nest box, how to install a nest box, what to anticipate if you have a nest box, and the native plants bluebirds like.
There will also be refreshments, native plant and nest box displays, and a native plant auction.
Free and open to the public, this program is sponsored by the Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. You can get more information on this and future programs and activities at Passionflower.FNPS chapters.org/upcoming-activities/.
Cooper Memorial Library is located at 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711. For more information on the library, call (352) 536-2275.