There’s another crossover coming to TV — but not two shows in an already-established TV universe.
There will be a crossover between The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola on Monday, March 14, TVLine reports. An episode of the latter will see Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold’s Calvin and Tina Butler appear.
The crossover on Bob Hearts Abishola will also feature guest star Briga Heelan as Marion, a director hired to film a television ad for MaxDot featuring Bob (Billy Gardell) and his family, despite his hesitance of appearing on-camera. Heelan recently appeared in another CBS comedy as dialysis patient Samantha on B Positive.
Bob Hearts Abishola co-creator Al Higgins shared his excitement about the upcoming crossover, telling TVLine, “When we were discussing the episode, Chuck came up with the idea to reach out to Cedric, Tichina and all our Monday night friends at The Neighborhood. We’ve loved teaming up with them every week, and this was a fun way to honor that.”
He continued, "Cedric and Tichina were fantastic. We couldn't be happier with
Both series have been renewed for 2022-23.