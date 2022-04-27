“If you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine.”
Saturday, April 30 is Independent Bookstore Day. An independent bookstore is defined as a single owner, local, usually only one location and not a chain. These stores offer a safe community space for readers and support new and local authors and other local merchants.
The City of Clermont’s own Sunshine Book Co. checks all of these boxes.
As their mission statement notes — Sunshine Book Co. is committed to providing a supportive and inclusive environment that fosters a love for reading through a diverse and wide selection of books from all genres.
The Sunshine Book Co. just celebrated its first anniversary this month. The owners, Beth and Todd Merrill, are native Floridians, live in the area, and recognized a need for a bookstore in Clermont.
“ This is truly a family affair. We dreamed up the concept when I was on furlough at Walt Disney World,” said Beth, who still is with Disney World. “My family are avid readers and we always visited local bookstores when on vacation. It was one of those things we always said “What if..” or “Wouldn’t it be cool if we…?”
However, theirs is more than just a bookstore. Beth and Todd host and support several on-going events at their store each month — an adult book club; a book club for teens; a Better Business book club; and Wednesday A.M. storytime for the younger set.
Some of the guest readers for the storytime have been Clermont’s Mayor Tim Murry, Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway and Commissioner Sean Park.
The Clermont Literary Society meets at the store also.
In addition to all of the above, the Merrills are extensively involved with downtown events.
“We love to participate in City of Clermont downtown events, like the Wine Stroll, Spring Fling, Harvest Festival and Candy Cane Lane,” Beth said.
But when it comes to the bookstore itself, they too host special events, such as local author book signings. One of those will take place on April 30.
To celebrate Independent Bookstore Day, Michael Lyons, author of “Drawn to Greatness: Disney’s Animation Renaissance,” will be visiting the Sunshine Book Co.
“I’m very excited to share “Drawn to Greatness” with everyone at Sunshine Book Co.,” said Lyons. “I look forward to meeting fellow Disney fans and celebrating Independent Bookstore Day with Beth and Todd!”
Also soon to attend will be local author Peggy Wirgau,a 2022 SCWC Notable Book Award Winner-Young Adult Category, for her book, “The Stars in April.” Her book is based on the true story of a 12 year old who survived the sinking of the Titanic.
WANT TO GO?
Sunshine Book Co. is located at 647 Lake Ave.
352-404-6077
email: sunshinebookcompany@gmail.com
website: www.sunshinebookco.com/
There is also a Twitter and Facebook presence
- - - - -
Correspondent’s note:
Better yet, pop in and visit the charming store that is filled with new and classic reads, a great children’s room and several local vendors’ products for unique gifts, including AB Newton and Company for colorful local maps of our community, and My Small World Dreams for stationery products.
Just for fun, I asked Beth to recommend some titles from her shelves that are set in a bookstore or library and here are what she suggested:
Camino Winds by John Grisham
The Bookstore on the Beach by Brenda Novak
The Library Book by Susan Orleans
Escape from Mr. Limoncello’s Library series by Chris Grabenstein.
Enjoy the read.