Read to Sydney and the Kiwanis Club of Clermont continue its partnership of Lending Library book boxes.
Free children’s books are available in the boxes. Simply browse the available books and take one home to read. Return the book, trade the book with a replacement or if you really enjoy the book, keep it. It’s as easy as that.
Thanks go out to Brian Carboy at Weichert, Realtors Hallmark Properties, 4300 U.S. Highway 27, No. 103.
#kiwanisclubofclermont #readtosydney #weichertrealtorsclermont
Chuck Seaver is with the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.