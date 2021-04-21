The South Lake Business Leaders (SLBL) is hosting a Boots and Bunny Review May 1 at Lake Catherine Farms, 5849 Lake Catherine Road, to support the Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit whose sole mission is to support South Lake County residents as they cope with the emotional and financial aspects of a cancer diagnosis.
The Boots and Bunny Review is being held to supplement donations that are normally received at the GCCF’s annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser. Due to COVID-19, the annual event was canceled in 2020 and 2021.
“Bras for the Cause is our signature fundraiser that brings in an average of $71,000 in donations for our families,” said GCCF board member Kay Simpson. “Many things stopped during quarantine, but cancer did not. We still have families that need our support, and we are hopeful that the Boots and Bunny Review will allow us to continue to serve them.”
The event will feature various teams comprised of local businesses, including the Clermont Police Department, who will engage in a friendly dance revue-style competition. The evening will also feature bras from previous Bras for the Cause events as a nod to the signature event.
“It’s important to us that people don’t forget about Bras for a Cause,” said SLBL president Renee Lowe. “The event will be back in 2022, and we want everyone who attends the Boots and Bunny Review to join us and continue to support GCCF.”
Tickets for the Boots and Bunny Review are $30 for general admission or $300 VIP tickets and can be purchased at www.lake-catherine-farms.square.site. Donations can also be made directly to GCCF by calling 352-435-3202 or at www.gccf.us/donate.