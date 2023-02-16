Well in advance of the 5:30 p.m. start to the Fabulous Flockers’ fundraising event to benefit the Michaels Foundation organization, came the guests — the overwhelming majority of them gussied up in their finest “cowboy nines.”
They were out to impress, and indeed they did, one of those being Lori Wuchevich. She sported a cowboy hat that was lit up with multi-colored lights, but it was her boots, covered with sparkles and lights that flashed that garnered the attention of many. The boots prompted a number of people telling her how much they loved her boots.
One of the many highlights of the evening was a lesson in line dancing taught by Jazzy Durgin. Although not many participated — and those who did were female with one exception — those who did enjoyed themselves, as well as laughing amongst themselves whenever they goofed up the order of the dance steps.
The big attraction, though, was the live concert by Bachman and Polk (a duo consisting of Joe Bachman and Zach Polk). The first part of their performance was more geared to country music, and one song in particular, in which Joe Bachman took timeout from the singing to tell the back story.
In the past he’s been approached by many military veterans who have told him that while they appreciate the many songs about those serving, there are few that really “tell it like it is.” One song, the one that was about to be performed, “A Soldier’s Memoir,” stands out, because it is about PTSD.
“I get letters even today from military vets who tell me the song ‘literally saved my life,’” Bachman said.
The second half of their performance had many on the dance floor jumping about, as they did a medley of hit songs from the 1970s, 80s and up to today. The crowd on the floor bounced up and down and often sang with the duo, including Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Before they finished up their set, they had as many people dancing to a conga line led by Harry Bullock, who earlier in the first set had been invited onstage to join them in a song.
By the time the raffle ticket drawings arrived, it was the shank of the evening and many of the guests had departed. A number of times raffle numbers were called but no one claimed to have a winning ticket, so other tickets were drawn until there finally was a winner; one guest ended up with two winning tickets.