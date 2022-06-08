TAVARES— A public ceremony was held June 7 at Lake Idamere Park in Tavares by the Lake County Board of County Commissioners unveiling Born Learning Trail signs donated by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties.
The Born Learning Trail is a series of nine interactive signs that offer fun, active learning activities for young children and their families. The signs help parents, caregivers and communities create quality engagement opportunities when out on a stroll or visiting a local playground.
“We are so honored to be working with Lake County on this valuable initiative. The Born Learning Trail signs and activities will add additional educational opportunities for children, foster even more parent involvement, and elevate the value of our incredible trail systems,” said Monica Wofford, CEO of the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties. “Lake County leaders have been ideal partners in this process and on behalf of the parents and children United Way has the privilege of serving, we are grateful for their efforts.”
The Born Learning Trail signs have been installed at five Lake County parks, including Lake Idamere Park, Minneola Athletic Complex, P.E.A.R Recreation Area, North Lake Regional Park and East Lake Sports and Community Complex.
“We are always looking for new ways to partner with our community to improve our parks and trails,” said Sean Parks, Chairman of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners. “I’d like to thank the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties for helping encourage interaction with parents and children at our parks.
“As we move into summer break, I hope that residents and visitors enjoy time out on the trails with the whole family and discover why Lake County truly is Real Florida, Real Close.”
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be readed at: sam.shylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov