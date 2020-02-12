DAVENPORT –The Attendance Boundary Committee, responsible for recommending the Davenport Elementary School boundaries to the superintendent of Polk County Public Schools, held a meeting Feb. 6 to explain the process to prospective parents of students and hear from the community.
Davenport Elementary, formerly Davenport Elementary and Davenport School of the Arts, is scheduled to open the first day of school in August. The school is undergoing extensive renovations and being built for 829 students, from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
Davenport residents strongly supported reopening the elementary school that was originally built in 1927. Of special concern to long-time residents was the red brick, two-story main building. It, along with two other original structures, was approved for extensive renovations and rebuilding.
The Attendance Boundary Committee is made up of a diverse group of community members, nominated by school board members, and is responsible for recommending a proposed boundary for the new school, according to the Polk County Public Schools (PCPS).
Travis Keyes, the co-chairman of the committee, spoke about the process and the proposed boundaries during the meeting, which was well-attended.
Questions were entertained from the attendees, which mostly focused on operational components of the new school, said Michelle Townley, the PCPS Regional Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Schools.
“We want the boundary process to be the voice of the community,” Townley said during a telephone interview on Feb. 7. “We want to be able to make a thoughtful recommendation to the superintendent who will then take it to the school board.”
The next Attendance Boundary Committee meeting will be held Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. at the PCPS Superintendent’s Large Conference Room in Bartow. It is open to the public.
“We want students to know where they will be going to school next year as soon as possible,” Townley said.