Boxing Hall of Fame golf tournament coming to Clermont

Fight Game Advisers will be presenting a golf tournament for the benefit of the Boxing Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Legends Golf and Country Club, 1700 Legendary Blvd.
There are limited openings still available and anyone interested in participating needs to visit: www.floridaboxinghalloffame.com to sign up.
The cost is $135 per player and includes fees and lunch ($35 for lunch only). All levels of play invited.
There will be celebrity professional athletes participating, as well.
Check-in begins 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m.
SPONSORS NEEDED
Please contact Rich Green at: boxingjudgegreen@gmail.com