They may not have bared it all, but they sure came pretty close, with emphasis on the word “pretty” — as in $110,000 raised at the 13th Annual Bras for the Cause and Boxers, Too — and that’s pretty good, yes?
The event, benefiting The Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation, took place April 2, held at the Clermont Performing Arts Center.
“What this is, is a runway show and auction,” said Marie Howd. She’s been involved with the foundation and this event since the beginning, for a reason. “I’ve had family members who have had cancer.”
It also extends beyond family. A former business partner, now deceased, also battled cancer.
Dowd has seen Bras for the Cause and Boxers, Too, grow from humble beginnings. At first it was a simple afternoon get-together. This year, though, more than 500 people attended.
While the cause is serious, the event is a fun time.
“It’s an event where community members craft bras and boxers,” said Howd. “These are worn and then auctioned off.”
There were 17 entries this year and the auction itself raised $37,000. In addition to the auction amount, another $10,000 was raised by those who participated. They paid anywhere from $200 to $10,000 to participate.
Adding to the festivities was the involvement and contributions by more than 10 area restaurants, which donated food and beverages. Also, a number of businesses and organizations purchased tables.
“It was a great time,” Howd said.
TO LEARN MORE
Marie Howd can be reached at: mariehowdb4tc@gmail.com