Tuesday, Feb. 21
7-8:30 a.m.
Puryear Building
243 S. Lake Ave
Groveland
Join HOLCA for the inaugural “Desayuno con HOLCA”, a quarterly dining event where organizations can network while tasting a Latin-inspired breakfast and learning about what’s happening in the Hispanic community from local Hispanic community leaders.
This month’s breakfast is sponsored by Bright Care Medical Group, and the theme is healthcare. We will learn about healthcare as it relates to the Hispanic community.
You will enjoy a Cuban-styled breakfast catered by Chefing It UP Pizza Café and Catering.
To make reservations and to learn more, visit: www.Holca.net