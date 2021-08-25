According to Lake County Lead Public Information Officer Samantha Shylkofski, on Aug. 11, county manager Alan Rosen submitted a letter of resignation to Lake County Commissioners, citing family circumstances.
The resignation is effective Aug. 24, the same day commissioners will take up the matter and will discuss the procedure to replace Rosen, as well as appoint an interim county manager. Currently there is one deputy manager and one assistant county manager. Shylkofski said a second assistant county manager was recently hired.
Rosen was hired earlier this year, on Feb. 8. He was unanimously chosen over t to replace Jeff Cole, who had retired.
The newspaper reached out to County Commissioner Chairman Sean Parks for comment, but as of the 11 a.m. deadline, had not heard back via phone or email.