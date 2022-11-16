The second annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “Go Pink,” held this past Thursday, Oct. 27 at Superior Residencies in Clermont was a huge success, raising more than $1,500 for a local cancer charity. Sabrina Mallay, sales director at Superior Residencies, organized the event for the Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation.
“We raised a lot of money for a great community cause and we had fun, too,” said Mallay. “I was really pleased with how it all went. It was a wonderful afternoon.”
The Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation is a charity very close to Mallay, as she was diagnosed with breast cancer two weeks before Christmas 2017. Today, after months of surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation therapies, she is in remission.
Afterward, Mallay organized the first event last year, to give back to the Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation, who she says helped and guided her so much when she was sick. Now she’s hoping to make it a yearly event at the assisted living facility at 1600 Hunt Trace Blvd., in Clermont.
“I am a breast cancer survivor, and I was a recipient of a Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation grant,” said Sabrina. “It was a scary, difficult time in my life and this group of volunteers was always there for me. I will never forget them, so I like to give back where I can.”
At the event, guest speakers told their personal breast cancer stories and many of Superior’s partner agencies donated raffle items.
The Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation also had a very special donation to raffle off, a quilt made by a group of quilters who have been touched by cancer.
ABOUT THE FOUNDATION
The Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit, 100% volunteer organization, set up to support community families who have been touched by cancer.
Every year, the charity gives out hundreds of financial aid grants to patients and their families to ease the often-devastating financial burdens that come with a diagnosis.
The charity also gives scholarships to senior high school students and provides a wealth of much needed resources, such as transport and Day Wishes, to allow a patient to feel normal in their continued battle.
“Although we support people with all cancers, our number one request for help is from breast cancer sufferers. “We rely on community support, like Superior, to allow us to help the many people who are diagnosed with cancer,” said Susan Taylor, a director of GCCF, who attended Superior’s event. “We want them to know we can make their journey easier.”
That is something Mallay can attest.
“So many people have breast cancer, and they need help in many different ways, not just with medical concerns,” Mallay said. “This charity bridges that gap to ensure help is available to everyone.
TO LEARN MORE
If you or a loved one needs help, or if you would like to donate or if you would like to get involved with the Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation, please call 352-435-3202, or: www.GCCF.us
Anyone with from cancer is welcome to attend the GCCF’s support group, Women Supporting Women, which meets 7-8L30 p.m., the second Thursday of every month at the New Life Center, 1935 Don Wickham Drive.