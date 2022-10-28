This Saturday, Oct. 29, Groveland Public Safety will be hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness event at Lake David Park (450 S. Lake Ave Groveland, FL. 34736) from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Afterward, the City of Groveland’s Trunk or Treat event will follow at 5 p.m. in the same location.
Hear from inspirational breast cancer survivors and loved ones. Among those speaking will be Helen G. Sneed, of Drive the Goal. Sneed has survived four breast cancer incidents.
Other speakers will include Groveland Police Chief Shawn Ramsey; Kay Simpson, with the Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation (GCCF;, and Robin Maynard, with Libby’s Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation.
Groveland Police Department’s Explorers will be handing out free hot dogs and will be selling the Groveland Police Department's 2022 Breast Cancer Awareness shirts.
Proceeds will go to Orlando Health's South Lake Hospital Foundation and its free mammogram program, which provides free screening and diagnostic mammograms to uninsured women in south Lake County (Groveland, Clermont, Mascotte, Montverde and Minneola).
Also, survivors and their loved ones can sign the pink Groveland patrol car this year.
While there, grab a free pin and bag to help raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. (Parents, you can use the bag at the City's Trunk or Treat event at 5p being held in the same location).
Sarah Panko is the public information officer for the City of Groveland.