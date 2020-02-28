SANFORD — Tickets are now on sale for Brews Around the Zoo, presented by Wayne Densch, Inc.
Back for its 13th year, this wildly popular event will take place on Saturday, April 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.
Over 1,800 guests are expected to attend this adults-only night at the Zoo featuring 16 beer stations with over 30 different craft beers, live music, and special animal encounters.
Tickets for the event will include beer samples from each station. Food will be available for purchase.
Ticket options include Early Access for $70 and General Admission for $50 and are available for purchase at www.centralfloridazoo.org/brews.