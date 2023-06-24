People power in Groveland has led to the city being named the first DarkSky International community in Florida and the Southeastern USA.
Residents in Groveland, our local city with ‘natural charm,’ realized that something had to be done to protect the area’s diverse wildlife and Green Swamp from light pollution.
They lobbied the city council who agreed, and the prestigious accreditation is the result of almost three years of work by city staff with the help of the community to achieve this status.
It means that Groveland is going to switch to environmentally responsible outdoor lighting to preserve and protect the nighttime environment and its heritage of dark skies.
Andrew Landis, Conservation and Strategic Initiatives Division Manager for the City of Groveland, said that the accreditation is wonderful news for the city.
“DarkSky was a grass roots initiative right from the very beginning,” Landis said. “Residents came and asked us to help preserve our area’s natural habitat and we were happy to be on board to keep our city’s ‘natural charm.’
“We are thrilled that after years of work, we have achieved this status. It is another way that we are promising the people in our city that we will protect this area and its wildlife for many generations to come.”
The DarkSky Places Program was founded in 2001 as a non-regulatory and voluntary program to encourage communities, parks and protected areas worldwide to preserve and protect dark sites through effective lighting policies.
Artificial light can disrupt eco-systems, impact human health, waste money and contribute to climate change. Groveland is home to the Green Swamp which is a vital recharge area for the Floridan Aquifer which provides water to millions.
In 2017, residents lobbied Groveland City Council to include policy language that requires new build houses and commercial buildings to have DarkSky friendly lighting installed.
This means that in order to preserve the darkness of the night sky for stargazing, health and environmental purposes, lighting in Groveland had to conform to DarkSky rules.
These include ascertaining whether an area actually requires artificial light at all, color temperature, lumen level, how many lights an area like a commercial property needs and the height of a lighting pole.
In 2020, the city of Groveland along with input from residents and students from Rollins College in Winter Park started work on gaining information to put into an application package to present to DarkSky.
On June 20, DarkSky publicly announced that the Groveland application has been approved and now plans can be made to adopt the DarkSky certification.
By August 2027, all outdoor lighting owned by the city will be replaced to conform with DarkSky.
All new commercial, industrial and residential buildings will begin to comply with DarkSky and after 10 years, all existing houses will begin to replace their outside lights with environmentally friendly lighting. The city is exploring incentives for residents and businesses.
Landis said: “The DarkSky ordinance protects wildlife and it is important for migratory birds. It is helpful for animals who hunt and feed during the night and for plants that need the darkness to grow.
“We want to create a better ambience in Groveland and ensure its one which celebrates our natural charm and commitment to the environment.”
Groveland is one of Central Florida’s fastest growing cities with 23,000 residents who call it home and recently the city council made a pledge as part of its environmental promise not to overdevelop the area and to keep 50 per cent of the area’s land as green space.
Mayor Evelyn Wilson said that the city ‘sits on the edge of darkness’ with acres of conservation land within its boundaries.
“We believe that this certification will help Groveland in its efforts to encourage other communities across Central Florida to preserve the night sky and to understand the importance of mitigating light pollution,” Wilson said.
For more information, visit www.groveland-fl.gov and to learn about DarkSky, visit www.darksky.org/conservation/idsp